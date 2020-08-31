Keith Lee Scores Biggest Win Of His Career By Defeating Randy Orton At WWE Payback 2020

In his first PPV match as a WWE RAW superstar, Keith Lee scored the biggest win of his entire wrestling career. The Limitless One bested WWE veteran Randy Orton with a Spirit Bomb and avenged his long-time friend, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who suffered an alleged ‘career-threatening’ injury on RAW thanks to Randy Orton. After the match, Keith Lee received praise from fans and critics across the board for his dominating performance. Fans also hailed Randy Orton for taking a fall for the debutant and praised WWE for working a decent storyline.

“This was everything that it should have been. That’s how I wanted Lee to beat Orton in dominant fashion. It’s great that they booked it this way. This does a lot for Lee as a credible wrestler that can be pushed in a big way on Raw in the near future,” wrote expert John Canton while reviewing the match.

Also Read l WWE Payback results: Roman Reigns crowned champion; Lee defeats Orton; Rey, Dominik star

According to various reports, Randy Orton will keep feuding with Keith Lee until Drew McIntyre returns and the two could have another championship match. Few fans speculate that Keith Lee could somehow get involved in the title feud and end up facing Drew McIntyre himself. However, many believe that The Limitless One could even start a feud with Bobby Lashley, Andrade or others.

Also Read l WWE Payback results: Murphy and Rollins vs Dominik and Rey added to match card

WWE Payback results: Keith Lee defeats Randy Orton in dominating fashion

As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee charged at Randy Orton, but the Viper moved out of the way and The Limitless One ended up crashing shoulder-first into the ring post. Randy Orton then hit Lee with some vicious chops before sending him through the announce table with a side suplex. Randy Orton kept his opponent grounded in the ring before Keith Lee broke free and delivered a side suplex of his own. The Limitless One then tried to take over with a splash, but Randy Orton downed Keith Lee with a kick and a draping DDT. Randy Orton then tried to deliver an RKO, but Keith Lee broke free and delivered a Spirit Bomb to win the match. Randy Orton looked in complete shock as the referee raised Lee’s hand to end the segment.

Also Read l WWE Payback results, live stream: How to watch PPV, schedule, predictions: WWE news

Also Read l WWE Payback results: Orton vs Lee and Crews vs Lashley announced: WWE News

Image credits: WWE.com