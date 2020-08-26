WWE Payback 2020: Randy Orton Vs Keith Lee And Apollo Crews Vs Bobby Lashley Announced

On this week’s WWE RAW, former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his main roster debut and went up against WWE veteran Randy Orton. The two superstars delivered an incredible performance, but in the end, Randy Orton was hailed as the winner as he was attacked by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, causing a disqualification. This forced WWE to set up a rematch between Orton and Lee which is now scheduled to take place at WWE Payback 2020.

Another set of superstars who will clash at the upcoming PPV is United States Champion Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley. Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley was made official after Crews defeated Lashley’s partner MVP at SummerSlam to retain his title. According to fans, Keith Lee will defeat Randy Orton with the help of Drew McIntyre, while Bobby Lashley will become the new United States Champion with the help of MVP and other Hurt Business members. The WWE Payback 2020 PPV is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2020 (August 31 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Payback 2020: The origin of the Randy Orton vs Keith Lee feud

After Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of the show, Keith Lee confronted him and challenged him to a match. Randy Orton accepted the challenge and the pair faced each other later on the show. As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee unloaded on Randy Orton with a series of punch and kicks. He then sent Randy Orton flying to the floor with an overhead suplex but was not able to dominate for long as the veteran escaped a powerslam and sent Lee shoulder-first into the ring post.

Randy Orton then came close to hitting Lee with an RKO, but McIntyre returned and attacked Orton, causing a disqualification. However, the No. 1 contender soon dodged McIntyre’s Claymore and escaped through the stands, leaving the WWE champion to stare him down. Afterwards, Drew McIntyre went to the ring to check on Keith Lee, but Randy Orton appeared from behind and delivered a punt. WWE host Charly Caruso later reported that the WWE Champion may very well have endured a fractured skull.

WWE Payback 2020: The beginning of the Apollo Crews vs Bobby Lashley feud

After Apollo Crews defeated MVP at SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley challenged him to a title match. The United States Champion agreed to give Lashley a title shot but called him out to an arm-wrestling competition officiated by WWE legend Mark Henry. Before the arm wrestling competition, Bobby Lashley picked up the mic and vowed to defeat Crews at WWE Payback 2020. Crews reiterated the same and Mark Henry officially signalled the start the competition. Even though Lashley tried to cheat by putting his foot under the podium, Crews defeated him and when the Hurt Business tried to attack him, Crews escaped and celebrated his win on the entrance ramp.

Image credits: WWE.com