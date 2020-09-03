WWE Icon Kevin Nash Contracts COVID-19, Confirms Whole Family Tested Positive

Just moments after The Rock and AJ Styles revealed that they had tested positive for COVID-19, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash also confirmed that he and his family had tested positive for the virus. While replying to The Rock’s tweet, Kevin Nash detailed the struggles he and his family faced during their COVID-19 phase. Though the WWE icon didn’t reveal whether he still has the virus or not, he claimed that his wife’s sense of taste and smell still hasn’t returned completely. Later, Kevin Nash thanked The Rock for raising awareness and hopes that people will take the situation seriously.

“Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real.”

In reply, The Rock confirmed that his sense of taste and smell hasn’t returned either. He then asked Kevin Nash to stay strong and claimed that he’s praying for his family. Many fans responded to Kevin Nash’s tweet and asked The WWE veteran to stay safe and healthy. “Prayers for your families! Stay strong and get well soon,” wrote a fan. “Thank you for speaking out about your experience with COVID. I hope you and your family are all back to 100% health soon,” added another.

Sorry to hear that brother. Not a team we want to be on for sure. You guys stay strong too (still haven’t got my tastes back either) — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 3, 2020

Kevin Nash family: Personal life

Kevin Nash married Tamara in 1988 and welcomed their son, Tristen in 1996. However, just 4 years after Tristen’s arrival, Kevin Nash and Tamara parted ways, although they reconciled later. Tristen is reportedly a solo musician and a poet.

Kevin Nash’s recent WWE appearances

Kevin Nash appeared at WrestleMania 31 alongside Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall to support Sting, who was going up against Triple H. Kevin Nash and the nWo tried to stop Triple H, but in the end, The Game came out victorious with the help of D-Generation X (Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac). Kevin Nash’s last WWE TV appearance was on the July 22, 2019, episode of RAW where he joined WWE legends like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, John Cena and others to celebrate the WWE RAW reunion.

Image credits: WWE.com