WWE SmackDown: NWo's Epic 'Too Sweet' Moment With Strowman Trolls Sami Zayn

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown had the fans excited after it was announced the legendary wrestling faction nWo members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and X-Pac (Sean Waltman) would make an appearance on the show. Hyping up Elimination Chamber 2020 and thereafter WrestleMania 36, the Hall of Fame inductees made their way during the opening segment of the show. And what followed was some entertaining back and forth jibes with the interrupting Sami Zayn and co.

WWE SmackDown highlights: Moment of Bliss with nWo

The nWo members were the guests on Moment of Bliss hosted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Cross struggled to contain her excitement as she sprung to take a selfie with the wrestling legends. While the trio did not have enough time on the mic, Kevin Nash made sure he reminded fans of his feud with the Universal Champion Goldberg and offered a piece of cheeky advice to Roman Reigns for his WrestleMania match against Goldberg.

WWE SmackDown highlights: WWE vs nWo faceoff

Sami Zayn interrupted the trio along with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. The latest version of WWE vs nWo faceoff gave fans some entertaining back and forth action with Sami Zayn trying to take jibes at the faction while the Hall of Fame inductees roasting the heels.

WWE SmackDown highlights: Braun Strowman ready for Elimination Chamber match?

'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman was the next to interrupt the segment as the Intercontinental champion tried to 'get his hands' on his Elimination Chamber opponents. However, the heels managed to escape without a brawl, concluding the segment with nWo and Strowman standing tall in the ring.

Braun Strowman will defend his Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber in a 3-on-1 handicap match against Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

