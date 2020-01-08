Kevin Nash Reveals Graphic Rehab Photos On His Twitter Handle; Says His Leg Was Deformed

Kevin Nash announced that he has retired from professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer wondered why his retirement was making news only this week. Kevin Nash said that the reason he retired was due to a leg injury that left him almost crippled. Kevin Nash tweeted that he has only wrestled once in two years and that too as a favour.

The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters fuck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love. pic.twitter.com/NHNqrc6MFB — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 7, 2020

Kevin Nash shared that he had undergone a knee replacement surgery and stem cell therapy. The former wrestler Kevin Nash said that he was now healthy and in the best physical shape. Kevin Nash explained that he had hurt his right knee in 1986, and since then, he had been working with just one good leg.

Kevin Nash rehab

The Big Daddy Cool posted pictures of himself before and after recovery. He wrote that he retired because his leg was deformed and it had left him crippled. He added that the knee replacement was accompanied by two years of intensive rehabilitation. Kevin Nash said that one of the toughest parts was getting his hips to realign. The wrestler also told off his critics and haters. He thanked his fans who supported him during his recovery. Kevin Nash’s last match for WWE was in the 2014 Royal Rumble. He last professionally wrestled in January 2016.

Kevin Nash injury

How after wrestling once in 2 years as a favor is it news I'm retired? I had a knee replacement and stem cell therapy to heal my wounds. Now I'm in the best physical shape as far as function than I've been since 1986 when I destroyed my right knee. I worked 29 years on one leg. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 6, 2020

