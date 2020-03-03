Big Show Reveals Lack Of Interest In Joining Soon-to-be Hall Of Famers 'Hulk Hogan’s NWo'

WWE recently revealed that the nWo will be inducted in the 2020 Hall of Fame. Reports also claim that only the founding members of the faction will be given the prestigious Hall of Fame honour. So, other members like Big Show will not be inducted this year. However, the news didn’t have a bad effect on Big Show as the Giant was seen praising his former teammates while talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin at Broken Skull Sessions.

Big Show revealed that the nWo belongs to Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman, so the Hall of Fame honour should be given to them. While talking about the faction, Big Show said that he was not really interested in joining New World Order. Big Show said that he was young when he became the WCW World Champion and he always wanted to work with the members of nWo.

Big Show said that he had to drop the title to Hulk Hogan to join the WCW Champion’s faction. Big Show added that he realised afterwards that the nWo did a lot of bad things to his characters. He revealed that in nWo, he saw his character lose the WCW title and then they defeated him on many occasions. In July 2002, when Big Show was being shifted from RAW to SmackDown, the nWo didn’t even try to stop him from leaving the group.

“They weren't naive. It should have been, 'I'll drop the title but somebody is gonna have to feed me, eventually.' They got one over on a lot of guys,” said Big Show.

With nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman), former WWE champion Batista and former Women’s Tag-Team Champions the Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) will also be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The event is set to take place on April 2, 2020, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as part of the WrestleMania 36 week. The company is yet to announces other inductees for the event.

