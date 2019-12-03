WWE RAW Highlights, Results As Seth Rollins Says Sorry, Lana-Bobby Lashley Get Arrested

The December 2 episode of Monday Night RAW featured an apology from Seth Rollins, the arrest of Bobby Lashley and Lana, a handicap match between the Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte Flair, and much more. WWE RAW began with Seth Rollins apologising to everyone for last week. However, Kevin Owens walked into the arena and called him out on his “bullshit” apology. What ensued was all-out drama. The Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens clash was interrupted by AOP, who were greeted with chants of ‘what’ for not speaking English. But soon, Rollins and AOP bailed, and Kevin Owens issued an open challenge to anyone to fight him.

WWE RAW highlights Dec 2, 2019: Lana and Bobby Lashley arrested

Kevin Owens’ challenge was answered by Bobby Lashley. However, Owens won by disqualification after AOP returned and attacked him. Lashley claimed he had no idea what was going on with AOP. Later, Lashley was attacked by Rusev. Lana, who had police guards present to protect her and Lashley from Rusev, stood horrified as she watched her beau getting assaulted by her ex-husband. Bobby Lashley got mad at the cops for failing to protect him and got arrested for shoving one of them. Lana was also arrested after she slapped an officer.

WWE RAW highlights Dec 2, 2019: Watch Lana and Bobby Lashley get arrested on RAW

WWE RAW highlights Dec 2, 2019: Drew McIntyre wins

In another match, Akira Tozawa lost to Drew McIntyre. Soon after the event, McIntyre called out Randy Orton, and they both argued about social media till they were interrupted by The OC. Later, AJ Styles challenged Randy Orton, and he was left to defend himself against The OC and AJ Styles in a 3-on-1 challenge. However, Randy Orton was rescued by Ricochet.

WWE RAW highlights Dec 2, 2019: Victory for Kabuki Warriors

Other matches of the night included Aleister Black, who used a Black Mass to defeat Tony Nese. Andrade won against Eric Young with a Hammerlock DDT. In the handicap match involving Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte Flair, the Warriors had a close call when Flair had Asuka in a Figure-Eight. However, Kairi Sane dropped an Insane Elbow to save the day. The Viking Riders defeated jobbers, and the OC defeated Rey Mysterio, Humberto Carrillo, and Ricochet.

