WWE: Kevin Owens Wants To Recreate The Steve Austin's 'Stunner', The Legend Responds

WWE RAW superstar Kevin Owens came up with a new finisher move this year, adding former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin’s 'The Stunner' to his arsenal of finishing moves. Well, 'The Prizefighter' had got it approved to use the finishing move from Stone Cold himself. He got the blessings of the WWE Hall of Famer and the current RAW Superstar didn’t have to struggle much to convince him to use it.

Speaking in the After The Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, Owens revealed that Stone Cold was surprised when the RAW superstar asked about using his finisher move. He felt that 'The Stunner' was something that could be an excellent way for him to get more attraction, so he went to Stone Cold for approval to use the finishing move.

I guarantee I won more matches with a Sunset Flip than anyone else on the planet because @TheRock suggested many years ago that I start using it on the indies and it worked great!



If the Stunner stops working, people better get ready for the Sunset Flip revolution in WWE too. https://t.co/IC8yxP8X38 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 30, 2019

Stone Cold Steve Austin's reaction

Kevin Owens stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin was quite happy when he came up with this idea of bringing up 'The Stunner' to the ring again. The legendary wrestler asked Owens whether he is going to use the move as the finisher move to which Owens answered in the affirmative. Stone Cold was talking about nobody using it till now and no one has ever asked him about using it until him. Owens concluded that 'The Stunner' was Stone Cold's favourite finishing move.

