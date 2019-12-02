WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins To Apologise On Show, Becky Lynch-Asuka Feud Intensifies

RAW is still trying to recover from the disastrous Survivor Series. According to reports, the Red brand’s December 2 episode has been scripted, keeping their debacle in mind. In Monday night’s episode, RAW’s newest heel Seth Rollins will apologise to the RAW locker room for his disrespectful behaviour during last week’s episode. However, it is believed that as the event progresses, Rollins will end up speaking his mind like the last time, believing he is doing the right thing, and this might cement his image as a heel.

After a long few days of soul searching, I’ve decided that this coming Monday on #RAW I would like to issue an apology to #TEAMRED and the @WWE Universe. I hope you’ll hear me out. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 30, 2019

Rollins will apologise

Last week, Rollins had attempted to inspire the RAW roster with some words. Instead, he ended up upsetting the locker room and was hit by a stunner from Kevin Owens. Rollins has been showing some heelish nature on RAW. It all began when he used a Pedigree on Braun Strowman at the Clash of the Champions. However, the main reason behind his change from a babyface is believed to be his clash with The Fiend Bray Wyatt, which has changed him drastically.

In another match, the Becky Lynch-Asuka feud has taken a new turn. It seems now, the row is between Asuka and Charlotte Flair. These two have been involved in several Tag Team matches, but the feud effectively started at the last month’s Survivor Series. Asuka spat green mist on Charlotte, leading to her elimination from the match. Last week, they met again at RAW, where Asuka won again using the green mist. This week, the feud will progress into a one on two handicap match against Asuka and Kairi Sane – The Kabuki warriors.

