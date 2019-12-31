Kevin Owens Says That He Blocks Fans Who Target Roman Reigns On Social Media

WWE Superstars may feud in the ring, but they have each other’s back outside the ring. One such example is Kevin Owens looking out for his counterpart Roman Reigns. Kevin Owens recently revealed that he blocked fans who went after his colleagues, especially Roman Reigns on social media.

I must admit, not being at #WWEToronto last night and #WWEMontreal tonight bummed me out a bit but to everyone in the crowd for #WWEBaltimore and #WWEHershey...



You guys made me feel a lot better!#ThankYou#FightOwensFight#StunOwensStun#HashtagOwensHashtag — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 30, 2019

Kevin Owens defends Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens talked about it on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast. He said that Roman Reigns receives a lot of abuse and is dragged through the mud a lot. Kevin Owens added that he had a lot of respect for Roman Reigns. When people said terrible things about him or abused his family, he would check if those people followed him. Kevin Owens also added that if the abusers were following him on social media, he immediately blocked them. He said he did not want such abusive fans to have access to him.

So, Mojo calls me a pretty boy on Raw (thank you ☺️) and AOP and Seth try to ruin my face minutes later...



Coincidence? I don’t think so.



Seth, Arkam, Razor, your jealousy is understandable, justifiable but not forgivable.



Nice try though.

I’ll see you three asshats next week. pic.twitter.com/XkgQkDJ8Z0 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 24, 2019

Recounting another story, Kevin Owens said that once a fan had tagged him in a tweet. He commented that he hoped the Young Bucks would break their neck. He added that when the same fan met him at the airport and requested for an autograph, he recognized him and said no.

Kevin Owens has a reputation for being one of the most outspoken WWE Superstars. He is not shy of taking on a fan when he thinks that they have crossed a line. On the professional front, he is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain on RAW.

