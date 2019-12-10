WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Joins Forces With AOP, Brutally Attacks Kevin Owens

After going back and forth with Seth Rollins and being attacked by AOP last week on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens was seen searching for the former tag team champions backstage on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Kevin Owens was seen getting a steel pipe from United States Champion Ray Mysterio and went on to slap Mojo Rawley for making fun of him. Later in the night, Seth Rollins interrupted The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders when the two teams were congratulating each other.

The former WWE Universal Champion called out AOP but was interrupted by Kevin Owens who also demanded Akam and Rezar to appear in the ring. But when the AOP didn’t appear, the Beastslayer walked out leaving Kevin Owens alone. WWE RAW Manager and SmackDown superstar Sami Zayn appeared in the ring and asked Kevin Owens to apologise to Mojo Rawley. KO answered by delivering a stunner to Rawley and bashing him with the steel pipe. Kevin Owens returned to backstage to search for AOP.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins and The AOP attack Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens' search ended when found AOP's car. He started bashing the car but was stopped by Akam and Rezar. They started beating Kevin Owens down and that’s when the doors of AOP’s car opened. Seth Rollins delivered a Stomp to Kevin Owens, showing his partnership with The AOP. After getting punished, KO was seen loaded into an ambulance. The Beastslayer then entered the WWE ring and revealed that the constant taunting by fans has forced him to do those things. Many fans were shocked to see Seth Rollins turn heel, but some were also eager to see his new storyline.

