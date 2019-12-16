WWE RAW Preview: Randy Orton To Face AJ Styles; Kevin Owens May Confront Seth Rollins

WWE RAW is scheduled to answer many questions regarding last week’s events. It will also continue the storyline after WWE TLC. The night is scheduled to feature a match between former rivals Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Kevin Owens can also enter the ring to call out Seth Rollins and the AOP for punishing him last week. Rusev can also return to the red brand show after losing to Bobby Lashley in the recently concluded WWE TLC.

Major matches and segments scheduled/may happen on WWE RAW

WWE RAW: Kevin Owens may confront Seth Rollins

After Seth Rollins teamed up with The AOP to punish Kevin Owens, fans expect that the former WWE Champion can make his way to the ring to confront the new alliance. WWE would like to build up the newfound rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins as Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away. However, WWE can also make the storyline shorter as the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his comeback on Royal Rumble WWE would like to build a storyline between the Beast and the Beastslayer once again.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton to face AJ Styles

A few weeks ago, AJ Styles lost his United States Championship title to Rey Mysterio after The Viper delivered an RKO to the Phenomenal One. Last week, Randy Orton once again came in to save Rey Mysterio and helped him retain his US title against Styles. Recently, WWE announced that the apex predator is scheduled to face AJ Styles in the main event of WWE RAW. Fans believe that this match will be the long-awaited WrestleMania rematch. Some also say that The OC and Rey Mysterio can turn this into a Tag-Team match.

