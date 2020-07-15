Kevin Owens Says He Spoke To Triple H, Vince McMahon About Possibly Returning To WWE NXT

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently spoke to Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports where he opened up about WWE NXT and addressed the rumours of him returning to the black-and-gold bran. Kevin Owens said that he was excited when he got the call to join the main WWE roster, but was also sad as he was not able to spend more time with the WWE NXT superstars and officials. Kevin Owens revealed that he’s open to another WWE NXT run and admitted that he had talked to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Triple H a number of times about another stint. Though reports claim that WWE has huge plans for Kevin Owens, the Prizefighter still want to return to where he began his WWE career.

"I've been vocal about wanting to go back there because I'd love to help make it grow even more and help make it as big as it can get and make it so we have three brands people know about. I would love for people to be just as aware of NXT as they are about Raw and SmackDown.” said Kevin Owens.

Does WWE have huge plans for Kevin Owens?

Earlier, a report went viral claiming that the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could defend his title against Kevin Owens in the future. Kevin Owens is receiving a major push from the company is currently not involved in any feud. According to reports, he could go after Drew McIntyre’s title.

During the interview with CBS Sports, Kevin Owens also admitted that he would love to face Drew McIntyre for the title in a major PPV. He also noted that Drew McIntyre has never defeated him in singles competition and that is something that definitely earns him a title shot. Fans have been speculating that the two could face each other at WWE SummerSlam or another major PPV.

Kevin Owens’ WWE NXT career

Kevin Owens signed a deal with WWE in August 2014 and made his debut on the Takeover: R Evolution PPV where he defeated CJ Parker. He then started a feud with Sami Zayn and the storyline between the two lasted for months. Finally, at the Takeover: Rival PPV in 2015, KO defeated Sami Zayn to become the new NXT Champion. However, he soon lost the belt to Finn Balor and moved to the main WWE roster. In 2019’s Takeover: WarGames PPV, Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance where he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic and current NXT Champion & NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to defeat The Undisputed Era.

Image Source: WWE.com