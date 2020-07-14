Triple H Will Be Vince McMahon's Successor, Not Stephanie Or Shane McMahon: Jim Ross

For years, wrestling fans have discussed who the WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make his successor. Many believed that the 74-year-old would want to keep the business in the family and pass it down to one of his kids Shane or Stephanie McMahon. However, after the success of WWE NXT, WWE legend and top official Triple H became the most favoured candidate. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross gives his opinion on who will be running WWE when Vince is retires.

While talking to Business Insider, Jim Ross said that he believes Triple H - real name Paul Levesque – will run WWE after Vince McMahon’s retires. "I think Vince is kind of preparing him for that in a lot of ways," Jim Ross added. Jim Ross revealed that Triple H is “very studious” and is different than other WWE Superstars and officials. Jim Ross thinks Triple H will be a great successor because he stays calm under pressure and knows everything about the wrestling business. “He didn’t drink. No drugs. He looked to be a lifer early on, and he got a lot of that from being a fan all his life. So, I think he's probably the heir apparent,” Jim Ross stated.

Jim Ross reveals why the McMahon siblings will not take over from Vince McMahon

While talking about Stephanie McMahon, JR said that the WWE CBO loves to do the charity work and could continue doing that. He claimed that Stephanie McMahon could also excel in backstage work like writing and others. Shane McMahon, on the other hand, would be “content with being a TV character”. Jim Ross claimed that he doesn't know what will Shane McMahon do in the future.

" I think that Paul Levesque (Triple H) is the one that seems to be earmarked to be the next guy, if and when Vince (McMahon) is not in that role," Jim Ross added.

Can Triple H take Vince McMahon’s place in the WWE Universe?

Despite his countless in-ring achievements, Triple H has done plenty of things which makes him a major candidate to become the next WWE CEO. He was responsible for the creation of two iconic WWE factions, The Evolution and D-Generation X. He was also single-handedly responsible for the major success of WWE NXT and making it a major brand in the company. Triple H also brought major in-ring talents like Adam Cole, Seth Rollins and others to WWE. Apart from that, he is also the man behind some legendary storylines, including the iconic Undertaker vs AJ Styles feud.

