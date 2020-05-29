Triple H Says Undertaker Played A Crucial Part In His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon

Paul Levesque aka Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are seemingly the most powerful couple in WWE, right next to Vince and Linda McMahon. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been together for more than a decade and have dominated WWE, both in and outside the ring. However, when the two first started dating, they got a lot of heat from fans and their own wrestling colleagues. Many used to say that Triple H is only using Stephanie McMahon to get to the top.

Also Read l CM Punk and Daniel Bryan to appear on next week’s WWE Backstage

The Undertaker supported Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

In the most recent chapter of The Undertaker: The Last Ride, Triple H revealed how Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker was one of the most supportive people with respect to his relationship with Stephanie McMahon. Triple H said that The Undertaker was the ‘locker room leader,’ so whenever someone used to have a problem, they used to talk to The Undertaker. Triple H said when he talked to The Undertaker about Stephanie McMahon, he was supportive.

He (Undertaker) was like, ‘Screw everybody and their opinions. You know what you bring to the table and so do I. If they don’t like it, that’s their problem,” said Triple H.

Also Read l The Undertaker calls WWE legend Hulk Hogan 'liar', slams him for faking injury in 1991: WWE News

Triple H said that the support The Undertaker showed him, bought them close. He said he respects The Undertaker and loves to work with him. Triple H also spoke about his friendship with The Undertaker and how it is unlike any other. Triple H said that he and The Undertaker don’t talk to each other every day but both of them are always there for each other.

Also Read l WWE superstars told Vince McMahon they want to work with AJ styles on SmackDown: Report

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon: The story of the power couple

The couple started working together in various storylines in the 2000s and reportedly started liking each other’s company at the time. After dating for a few years, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2003 and tied the knot in October 2003. After their marriage, Stephanie McMahon took her husband's surname and legally changed her name to ‘Stephanie McMahon Levesque’. The couple has three daughters - Aurora Rose Levesque, Murphy Claire Levesque and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque.

I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/uE0D6mAnau — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 24, 2020

Also Read l Alexa Bliss flaunts wrestling scars on elbows in hard-hitting Instagram post: WWE News