King Corbin Appears On WWE SmackDown Despite Being Barred By WWE And Here Is Why

Last week, King Corbin made his way to the ring and slammed Roman Reigns for the Royal Rumble match. Corbin claimed that Roman Reigns won the match by cheating. He then poured a drink over the head of a fan and demanded a rematch. Roman Reigns appeared on the stage and attacked Corbin with a Superman Punch. He then accepted King Corbin’s challenge and asked for a steel cage encounter.

Later, WWE took to Twitter and announced that the company has barred King Corbin for displaying bad behaviour on WWE SmackDown. The company said that the former NXT champion poured a drink over the head of a fan. According to WWE, he should not have done that. The tweet revealed that the company had fined King Corbin ‘due to unprofessional conduct’. The statement said that the wrestler would not be allowed to attend this week’s WWE SmackDown.

Per WWE Management, due to unprofessional conduct displayed by WWE Superstar King Corbin last Friday night on #SmackDown, King Corbin has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week. pic.twitter.com/IgghcZQZ54 — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2020

However, King Corbin appeared on this week’s WWE SmackDown and attacked Roman Reigns after the match. WWE is yet to reveal why he was allowed to enter the show despite being barred by the company. Many fans thrashed the company and said that the incident proves that WWE is fake.

The WWE SmackDown main event started with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan showing some dominance, but The Miz and John Morrison responded soon. Both the teams went back-and-forth for a while before the heels took over. The duo punished the babyfaces and pinned them many times. However, Roman Reigns saw an opening and delivered a superman punch to the Miz. Roman Reigns then delivered a spear to secure a win. After the match, King Corbin came in and attacked Roman Reigns. He sat on his throne as the show went off-air.

