WWE SmackDown Highlights: Sheamus And The Usos Make Their Return; Strowman Defeats Cesaro

WWE News

This week’s WWE SmackDown was a day of much-awaited returns. Fans saw the Celtic warrior Sheamus return to the WWE ring after months and demolish Shorty G.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
wwe

This week’s WWE SmackDown was a day of much-awaited returns. Fans saw the Celtic warrior Sheamus return to the WWE ring after months and demolish Shorty G. In the main event, former Tag-Team Champions The Usos came to save their cousin Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan from the trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The night also showcased a match between Braun Strowman and the Swiss Superman Cesaro.

Also Read l WWE Rumours: Sami Zayn might permanently move to NXT from SmackDown

Major matches/segments happened on this week’s WWE SmackDown:

WWE SmackDown: Shorty G defeats Dash Wilder before Sheamus makes his much-awaited return

The Revival had a fight with Shorty G backstage. Later, a match between Olympian and Dash Wilder was announced. The match between the two was short as a wrong move from Dash Wilder gave Shorty G a chance to deliver an ankle lock. Shorty G won the match, but Wilder’s partner Scott Dawson came to the ring to punish him. However, Shorty G soon recovered. As soon as he was about to brutalise Dawson, Sheamus made his much-awaited return and took down Shorty with a Brogue Kick.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Preview: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt returns; King Corbin confronts Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown: The Usos and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appear in the main event

In a Backstage interview, Daniel Bryan promised the WWE Universe that he would defeat The Fiend at Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns interrupted the interview and revealed that he would be competing in the Royal Rumble match. He promised that he would win the match to challenge The Yes Man at WrestleMania. Later, a Tag-Team match was announced between the pair of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns and King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

From the start, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns dominated the match. However, a distraction caused by red lights gave King Corbin a chance to take over. In the later part of the match, fans saw a powered up Daniel Bryan successfully deliver a running knee to Dolph Ziggler. After that, The Fiend appeared and punished Reigns and Bryan. When the lights came back, Reigns was seen handcuffed and being attacked by The King and The Showoff. Right then, The Usos returned and took out both heels with their iconic superkicks.

Also Read l The Miz could make a move from SmackDown to RAW: WWE Rumours

Other matches/segments that happened on this week’s WWE SmackDown:

  • Triple-Threat Tag-Team match: Lacey Evans & Dana Brooke defeated Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

  • Kofi Kingston defeats The Miz

  • Otis defeats Drew Gulak

  • Braun Strowman defeats Cesaro

Also Read l WWE: Eddie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero fought the World's Greatest Tag Team 16 years ago

Published:
COMMENT
