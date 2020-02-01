WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns And Usos Win; Strowman Becomes New IC Champion

In this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw Shinsuke Nakamura defend his Intercontinental Championship title against the monster Braun Strowman. Additionally, Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousins The Usos to face the trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. A Fatal Four-Way Tag-Team match took place between The Miz & John Morrison, Heavy Machinery, The Revival and Lucha House Party. The night will also showcase a re-match between Shorty G and Sheamus.

WWE SmackDown highlights: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Title

Sami Zayn and Cesaro did their best to stop Braun Strowman. However, The Monster Among Men broke through every time. Braun Strowman threw Shinsuke Nakamura into the turnbuckle and hit a running powerslam for the win. After the match, Sami Zayn tried to confront Braun Strowman. However, Elias interrupted and started singing. Cesaro went after Elias only to get thrown out of the ring.

WWE SmackDown: Naomi takes down WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley

Bayley came to the ring and started talking about her win over Lacey Evans at WWE Royal Rumble. She asked Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair to challenger her, but the Queen didn’t appear. Instead, Naomi arrived to ring and said that the WWE SmackDown Women’s champion has never defeated her.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns & The Usos defeat King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Roman Reigns opened WWE SmackDown and talked about his win over King Corbin at Royal Rumble. He said that he is looking forward to WrestleMania and teaming up with The Usos. King Corbin then came in with his partners Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. He thrashed Roman Reigns and accused him of cheating at Royal Rumble. The Usos didn’t like the comments and asked for a six-men Tag-Team match. They said that the loser of the match will have to eat dog food.

The main event started with The Usos and Roman Reigns dominating from the start. They took down Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before Roman Reigns speared King Corbin to take the win. The King tried to escape, but Reigns caught him and did the same thing Corbin did to him a few weeks ago. Roman Reigns hung Corbin on the turnbuckle before dumping dog food on him.

WWE SmackDown highlights: Other matches/segments happened this week

The Miz & John Morrison defeat Heavy Machinery, The Revival and The Lucha House Party to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match against The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeat Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Sheamus defeats Shorty G

