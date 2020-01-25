WWE SmackDown Highlights: The Fiend Stabs Himself, Roman Reigns And The Usos Win

In the last WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble PPV, Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousins The Usos to face the trio of King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley brawled with Lacey Evans and Braun Strowman & Elias fought Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro. However, the night ended with chaos after Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt signed their Strap Match contract. The night also saw John Morrison and The Miz announcing their participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

WWE SmackDown: Major matches/segments that happened

Roman Reigns & The Usos defeat King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Before Roman Reigns faces King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at Royal Rumble 2020, he teamed up with The Usos to face Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode on SmackDown. The match started with the heels displaying dominance and punishing Jimmy Uso. Dolph Ziggler then threw Jimmy Uso into the steel steps, which took him out of the match. Because of the incident, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had to wrestle the trio with a disadvantage. The heels tried to continue their dominance, but Roman Reigns countered and took control of the match. He punished the three opponents and secured the win with a Samoan Splash.

It seems Jimmy Uso has hurt his knee, and wasn't helped by an attack from @HEELZiggler after the fact. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8KE168ljZp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 25, 2020

The Royal Rumble Strap-Match Contract Signing between ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan entered the ring ready to sign the contract and face every conscience that comes in the future. However, the jolly persona of WWE Universal Champion appeared from the Firefly Fun House. As the two wrestlers engaged in a war of words, Daniel Bryan picked up the strap and got ready for a fight. Right then, Wyatt said that The Fiend should sign the contract and the light went off. After unleashing the Mandible Claw and delivering Sister Abigail to Daniel Bryan, The Fiend stabbed himself though the hand and signed the contract in his own blood.

SmackDown Results ahead of Royal Rumble 2020

Bayley attacked Lacey Evans during an interview

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville ends in a No Contest

Braun Strowman & Elias defeat Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

John Morrison defeats SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

