Kurt Angle Says He Started Seeing His Level Go Down After 10 Years Of Wrestling

After winning a gold medal in Olympics, Kurt Angle decided to become a pro-wrestler. That’s when he met WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and signed a contract with WWE. Making his debut in 1996, Kurt Angle became one of the most athletic wrestlers in WWE. Eventually, he defeated The Rock at No Mercy 2000 and thereby became the new WWE Champion.

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by a leading sports website where he was seen talking about his incredible WWE career. Kurt Angle said that he became the best version of himself since the day he decided to become a pro-wrestler.

He said that he joined the company when he was 31. After 10 years of wrestling, he started seeing his level and status going down slowly.

"I started when I was 31, I'd say around 41 or 42 was when I started seeing my level and status going down slowly. I was able to perform the way I wanted to until about 48."

WWE: Kurt Angle’s retirement

In March 2019, Kurt Angle announced that he will be retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 35 where he was scheduled to face Baron Corbin. Before his WrestleMania match in April, Kurt Angle faced many WWE superstars like AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable and Samoa Joe. During a press conference for WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle talked about his match against Baron Corbin and said, "I don't think it's the match that I hoped for, I think it was the match that should have happened."

In his final match, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin and transitioned to a backstage role as a producer. He appeared on the August 5, 2019, episode of WWE RAW.

He was introduced as a special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander. Both the fighters took each other out and left Kurt Angle alone in the ring. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt then came to the ring and attacked the former WWE Champion.

