Kurt Angle Reveals Why Jon Moxley Aka Dean Ambrose Left WWE And Joined AEW

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport. The former WWE Champion discussed the subject of superstars leaving WWE. When asked about former WWE superstar Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose, Kurt Angle said that Moxley left the company because of his own reasons. Kurt Angle claimed that Moxley wanted a change and was not appreciated enough by WWE officials.

However, Kurt Angle also revealed that Jon Moxley (who is currently working with AEW) will return to WWE soon. The Olympian added that WWE is the biggest name in pro-wrestling and Dean Ambrose will make his comeback in the future.

“He (Dean Ambrose) made the decision for himself, and if he feels it’s the right decision then I’m happy for him. But WWE is the biggest company in the world at it (wrestling) and will continue to be. I believe Dean will be back,” said Kurt Angle.

Also Read l Kurt Angle says Brock Lesnar doesn't like people and likes to be left alone

Fans believe Jon Moxley won’t return to WWE soon as he is not happy with how the company works. Some believe that WWE won’t sign Dean Ambrose again as the AEW superstar was seen thrashing the company in various interviews. Jon Moxley recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW and claimed that he also wants to work with NJPW.

Also Read l Kurt Angle wanted a clash with Hollywood star John Cena at WrestleMania 35

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose slams WWE

Talking to an international wrestling website, Moxley said that they used to give him stupid scripts and he used to say things like, "I’m going to eviscerate your skull." After saying these lines in a segment, he used to tell himself that he can't really do such things.

Moxley revealed that WWE is undergoing a ‘PG era’ and there are some rules they have to follow. WWE has to keep the shows kid-friendly. Because of that, they can’t show a lot of blood and eviscerating someone’s skull cannot happen. He revealed that by selling the violence that’s just not going to happen, he was lying to his fans.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: John Cena & Kurt Angle battle in their last ever one-on-one match

NEW MATCH ADDED: This Wednesday in #AEWPhiladelphia we will see Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page vs PAC & Jon Moxley on #AEWDynamite



Tune in to AEW Dynamite on @TNTDrama 8/7c pic.twitter.com/Zsr1qVNi7s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 11, 2019

Also Read l WWE News: Kurt Angle confesses that teaming up with The Shield was a 'dream come true'