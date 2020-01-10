The Debate
Kurt Angle Wanted A Clash With Hollywood Star John Cena At WrestleMania 35

WWE News

Former WWE superstar Kurt Angle, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, stated that he wanted to have a clash against John Cena at WrestleMania 35. Read to know.

Kurt Angle

The dream match, which the WWE Universe missed at WrestleMania 35, could happen at WrestleMania 36. The dream match that we are talking about is that between Kurt Angle and John Cena. Former WWE superstar Kurt Angle, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, stated that he wanted to have a clash against John Cena at WrestleMania 35. However, he was already involved in a storyline with Baron Corbin. Meanwhile, Kurt Angle stated that Vince McMahon wanted him to wrestle till 2020.

John Cena vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 36?

However, when Kurt Angle was asked about a clash against John Cena, he stated that it was in consideration for WrestleMania 36. The former WWE champion stated that he wanted to retire early and Vince McMahon wanted him to continue the storyline with Baron Corbin. So, there was no possible way to have a clash with John Cena at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle also said that it was ironic as when he got into WrestleMania, he did a throwback to his Team Angle. John Cena too did his throwback gimmick. 

Image credits: WWE.COM

