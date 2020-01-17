Kurt Angle Says Brock Lesnar Doesn't Like People And Likes To Be Left Alone

Olympic Gold medallist Kurt Angle, UFC veteran Cain Velasquez, two-time WWE Divas title holder Paige and the reigning United States Champion Andrade swapped the ring for the office at Sun Sport’s London HQ on Wednesday. It was a move to celebrate WWE's shift to BT Sport. The superstars were touring the capital in an open-top bus before visiting the headquarters.

The 51-year-old wrestler, who is known for winning the Olympic Gold medal for USA’s wrestling team with a broken neck in 1996, sat down with the team to answer questions sent in from their readers. Kurt Angle, who is widely regarded in the sport as one of the all-time greats himself, has known Brock Lesnar since the two superstars first worked in a feud in the early 2000s. It led to a classic battle at WrestleMania and beyond.

Also Read | Paige Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In Royal Rumble, CM Punk's Reaction To It Goes Viral

Also Read | WWE Throwback: John Cena's ‘Ruthless’ Debut Against Kurt Angle Makes Fans Nostalgic

Kurt Angle gets candid about Brock Lesnar

During the exclusive interview, Kurt Angle insisted that the badass, loner persona that fans get to see from Brock Lesnar on TV is exactly the type of man that Lesnar is in real life as well. The former WWE champion also stated that Brock Lesnar is a tough dude in every aspect of the game.

Kurt Angle also revealed that Lesnar is a man’s man and one of those guys who does not like people. He explained that there are only a few people on this earth that are like Brock Lesnar. He also called him a very tough individual and that was how he grew up. Kurt Angle further called Lesnar a very rare individual referencing his dominance in the pro wrestling world and UFC.

Also Read | WWE News: Kurt Angle Confesses That Teaming Up With The Shield Was A 'dream Come True'

Also Read | Brock Lesnar And Paul Heyman Went Off-script On The Recent Episode Of 'WWE RAW'

Image credits: Instagram | Kurt Angle