Lana Throws Shade At Real-life Husband Rusev Following His Release From WWE

WWE released Rusev among many other superstars and staff members in the budget cuts earlier this week. Despite this, Rusev’s real-life wife and in-ring ex Lana is keeping their long storyline alive. Lana recently took to Twitter and posted a clip from an episode of WWE RAW where Rusev can be seen yelling at Lana and blaming her for the loss to John Cena. In the promo, Rusev also slams Lana by saying that he doesn’t need her anymore. Lana also shared some words with the video where she can be seen reminding everyone who Rusev really is.

I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev ...... NEXT !!!!! #thankunext pic.twitter.com/yhhr3vCGJn — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020

Rusev has not appeared in the WWE ring since the January 20, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. He had teamed up with Liv Morgan and lost the match to Lana and Bobby Lashley in January. Since then, reports surfaced that Rusev does not want to be a part of a storyline where he has to fight with his wife every day in front of millions. According to many, Rusev wanted to leave the company in February 2020 and had several arguments with WWE officials.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Did Lana break character?

Rusev and Lana got married on July 29, 2019, and they are regarded as one of the most celebrated couples in WWE. However, after the Bobby Lashley segment, a number of fans might disagree, but that does not change their relationship, according to Rusev. Rusev believes that announcing the Lana and Bobby Lashley wedding was a twisted plot but revealed he was fine with it. When he was released by WWE, Rusev took to Twitter and said goodbye to the WWE Universe. Soon after, Lana tweeted ‘Love You’ without tagging anyone. Many think this was a message for Rusev.

Love you. Forever. ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020

