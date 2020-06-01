AJ Styles To Face Daniel Bryan For The Intercontinental Championship On WWE SmackDown

Last week’s WWE SmackDown started with a crime as Elias, who was scheduled to face AJ Styles in the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, was the victim of a hit and run right outside the WWE Performance Center. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was present at the kayfabe crime scene stated that he saw a car swerve into Elias’ vehicle. Authorities later found Jeff Hardy nearby in a drunk state. After Jeff Hardy was arrested by the police, WWE officials revealed that 'The Cinematic Enigma' fled from the scene after hitting Elias’ car.

As both Jeff Hardy and Elias were ruled out of the semi-finals, WWE decided to keep a Battle Royal to find their replacements. However, AJ Styles refused to partake in this affair, which led to him directly being sent to the IC Tournament finals. Daniel Bryan, who was scheduled to face Jeff Hardy, decided to compete and revealed that he will face the Battle Royal winner in the semi-finals.

Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Battle Royal to determine Daniel Bryan’s semi-finals opponent

King Corbin, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Shorty G and Sheamus fought each other in the WWE SmackDown Battle Royal. King Corbin dominated from the start before Jey Uso eliminated him with a surprise move. Shorty G then took control and eliminated both Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite being eliminated, 'The Swiss Cyborg' snuck in and eliminated Shorty G behind the referee's back. Jey Uso attacked Sheamus, but 'The Celtic Warrior' managed to take him out with a Brogue Kick and emerge victorious.

The finals in the #ICTitle tournament were set on last night's roller coaster of an episode of Friday Night SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/PRr2Bmytau — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 30, 2020

Intercontinental Championship Tournament semi-finals: Sheamus vs Daniel Bryan

Sheamus took the fight to Daniel Bryan and began punishing him. He brutalised Bryan by throwing him into the barricade and hitting him with a diving clothesline for two. Daniel Bryan tried to fight back, but Sheamus took him down every single time. Sheamus continued the punishment and hit Bryan with a devastating running double axe handle. As Sheamus prepared for a Brogue Kick, Jeff Hardy returned and distracted Sheamus. Seeing Sheamus distracted, Daniel Bryan hit him with a running knee to win the match. Afterwards, Hardy attacked Sheamus and sent him running. Later, it was revealed that Daniel Bryan will face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship on the next WWE SmackDown episode.

This match will be 🔥🔥🔥!



It's @WWEDanielBryan vs. @AJStylesOrg for the vacant Intercontinental Championship in TWO WEEKS on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/IAIIK0InNf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 30, 2020

