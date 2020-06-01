Triple H Wants To See Conor McGregor And Daniel Cormier Perform In The WWE Ring

Since its inception, fans have seen a number of legendary mixed martial artists perform in the WWE ring. Be it Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez or Brock Lesnar, the company has kept its doors open for MMA fighters. Now, WWE’s top official Triple H has revealed that the promotion is interested in bringing UFC legends Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier to the pro-wrestling world.

Also Read l Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury make it to the Forbes' 2020 list of highest-paid athletes

While talking to TMZ Sports, Triple H revealed that he already has a role decided for Daniel Cormier in his mind. Triple H said that he would love to see Daniel Cormier as a WWE commentator. Triple H stated that Daniel Cormier is doing a great ‘commentary job for UFC’ and he could do the same in WWE. “I think he’s great, we’d love to do something with him, if the time is right, obviously in respect to UFC and Dana White. We’d love to chat with him and we have an open relationship as far as communication,” said Triple H.

Also Read l Do WWE superstars really bleed? Why did WWE ban blading in 2008?

Triple H wants Conor McGregor to face WWE CEO Vince McMahon

When asked about Conor McGregor, Triple H said that he wants to schedule a dream match between Conor McGregor and WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Triple H said McGregor vs McMahon with the winner getting the rights to a distinct walking style would be a ‘match made in heaven’. Apart from making controversial decisions for WWE, Vince McMahon is also known for his distinct walking style, commonly known as the ‘Billionaire Strut’.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar destroys and silences Roman Reigns in 2018 WWE storyline: WWE News

McGregor has used the strut throughout his mixed martial arts career and was quoted as saying in an interview that he stole McMahon’s walk and made it popular. "I'm thinking Vince McMahon must be pissed," McGregor told reporters in 2017. Conor McGregor has teased working with WWE in the past. The two parties could, therefore, come to terms to see "The Notorious" make his pro-wrestling debut. UFC president Dana White recently asked Conor McGregor to bide his time when it comes to his next fight, leaving McGregor free for the foreseeable future.

“I think Conor McGregor versus Vince McMahon with the billion-dollar walk on the line, I think that’s a match made in heaven (jokingly),” said Triple H.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan defeats Sheamus, Sasha Banks beats Alexa Bliss: WWE News