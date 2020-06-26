Mark Henry Names Most Powerful WWE Superstar & It’s Not The Big Show Or The Undertaker

WWE recently uploaded a clip from the upcoming ‘Broken Skulls Session’ episode where the host Stone Cold Steve Austin can be seen asking “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry some rapid-fire questions regarding WWE superstars. Stone Cold Steve Austin asked seven questions from Mark Henry and surprisingly the WWE Hall of Famer picked Cesaro’s name in most of them. During the rapid-fire round, Mark Henry hailed Cesaro as 'the strongest pound-to-pound wrestler in the current roster', 'the hardest worker in the gym' and 'the most deceptively powerful superstar'.

Pound-for-pound strongest WWE Superstar today?

Superstar @TheMarkHenry had the most trouble lifting?

Superstar who lifted HIM up the easiest?@steveaustinBSR hits the #WorldsStrongestMan with the world's toughest questions. #BrokenSkullSessions pic.twitter.com/aPvyaluWWV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 23, 2020

Also Read l Broken Skull Sessions: Mark Henry says The Great Khali the hardest of all WWE wrestlers to be lifted off his feet

Is Cesaro really the strongest pound-to-pound wrestler?

While Cesaro may not be the strongest wrestler to ever set foot in the ring, he is certainly one of the greatest "pound for pound" wrestler in WWE today. WWE earlier released Cesaro’s workout video where the 'Swiss Superman' can be seen displaying his freak strength. With a max bench press of around 405 pounds (183 kg), a max squat of 495 pounds (224 kg) and a dead-lift of 500 pounds (226 kg), Cesaro is truly one of the strongest.

Despite being aged 37 and one of the relatively "smaller" wrestlers in WWE, Cesaro continues to amaze fans with his outrageous feats of strength. In many occasions, he has lifted giants like The Great Khali, The Big Show and even Mark Henry.

Also Read l Broken Skull Sessions: Stone Cold to interview Mark Henry on the next episode of ‘Broken Skull Sessions’

Cesaro: The most underrated star in WWE

According to many, Cesaro is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the history of the business. He’s one of the best in-ring workers to ever grace the squared circle and is one of the most popular superstars on the current roster. However, it’s shocking to think that he hasn't reached a higher level in WWE.

Cesaro has enough strength and fan following to main event major WWE events but is instead fighting lower to mid-card superstars like Mansoor. As a former United States Champion, six-time Tag-Team Champion and the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, Cesaro has done enough to get a title shot but is yet to receive one from Vince McMahon and company.

Also Read l Mark Henry reveals The Rock didn’t have a place to live when he joined WWE: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Mark Henry threatens to sue Lio Rush, demands an apology over race, equal opportunity row: WWE News