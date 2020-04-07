Stone Cold Steve Austin To Interview 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair On The Broken Skull Sessions

According to many, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions is one of the most incredible talks shows in wrestling today. In the show, the Hall of Famer interviews WWE legends and tries to showcase their original side. Earlier, Stone Cold Steve Austin had interviewed The Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, Goldberg and Bret Hart on the show. Now, it has been revealed that the 'Texas Rattlesnake' will interview his former rival and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair next. The episode is set to debut on April 12, 2020, on the WWE Network.

Ric Flair to appear on The Broken Skull Sessions

The episode with Ric Flair will go live on Sunday a day after WWE starts streaming WrestleMania 36 Day 1 and WrestleMania 36 Day 2 on the WWE network. At The Broken Skull Sessions, it is believed that Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair will talk about their famous 2002 rivalry. The Evolution and the time he spent with Triple H, Randy Orton and Barista could also be a topic of discussion with Ric Flair. He could also open up about his daughter and NXT champion Charlotte Flair and her recent WrestleMania victory.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ric Flair’s recent WWE appearance

Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared on the March 16, 2020, edition of WWE RAW where he celebrated '3:16 Day' with Becky Lynch and other superstars. Ric Flair’s last WWE appearance was almost one year ago in July. At the WWE RAW reunion episode, Ric Flair raised a toast alongside Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and various other wrestlers of his era.

RT @USA_Network: Oh hell yeah! On March 16, @WWE and USA celebrate Austin 3:16 Day, honoring everything @steveaustinBSR. What will happen when the WWE Hall of Famer returns to #RAW live from Pittsburgh? There's only one way to find out. pic.twitter.com/B3zuzpLSes — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) March 5, 2020

