Stone Cold To Interview Mark Henry On The Next Episode Of ‘Broken Skull Sessions’

Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘The Broken Skull Sessions’ is arguably one of the most incredible talks shows in wrestling today. On the show, the 'Texas Rattlesnake' interviews WWE legends and tries to showcase their genuine side. Stone Cold Steve Austin has already interviewed WWE legends like The Big Show, The Undertaker, Kane, Goldberg, Bret Hart and Ric Flair on the show. Now, it has been revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin will interview his former WWE colleague and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry next. The episode is set to debut on Sunday, June 28, on the WWE Network.

Mark Henry to appear on The Broken Skull Sessions

Fans believe that on 'The Broken Skull Sessions', Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mark Henry could talk about Dwayne Johnson as both superstars have considerable history with The Rock. Mark Henry once said in an interview that The Rock used to live in his house when he moved to Florida to become a wrestler. Mark Henry also revealed that because they were both new to wrestling, they loved to travel and entertain others.

“I said man you can move in with me till you get on your feet. Once you get on your feet, you get your own place. And he moved in with me and ended up never getting a place,” Mary Henry said in an interview.

The story between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock is known by many. The two superstars faced each other multiple times for the IC title before working together in their legendary WrestleMania feuds. Their feuds were loved to such a degree that Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock became the first superstars to headline three WrestleManias. The Rock was also the superstar who Stone Cold Steve Austin picked as his last and final pro-wrestling opponent.

Mark Henry’s last in-ring appearance

Mark Henry has been with the company since 1996 and during his career, he held three championships (The WWE World Heavyweight Title, ECW Title, and European Title). He also won three Slammy Awards throughout his career. Henry’s last in-ring appearance was at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV where he entered in the Royal Rumble. He eliminated three superstars before getting eliminated by Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler. In early 2019, Henry took on a backstage mentoring role helping talent work on their off-air attitude, including cleanliness and respect in the locker room.

Image Source: WWE.com