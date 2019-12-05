Matt Hardy Introduces His Newborn Baby To The World Whose Name Intrigues Fans Online

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is probably having an interesting week in his personal and professional life as well. He was away from WWE following his brother Jeff’s injury. But Matt recently made a comeback on last week’s Monday Night RAW episode in a one-on-one match against Buddy Murphy. Matt had tough luck as his opponent Murphy dominated the clash from the start and won the match easily.

Matt Hardy vs Buddy Murphy on WWE RAW: Watch

Matty Hardy welcomes his third son

However, the loss is hardly relevant for Matt Hardy now. The WWE Superstar and his wife Reby Sky welcomed their son. Matt Hardy posted a picture of the newest addition to the family on his Instagram page. He announced that Bartholomew "Bartie" Kit Hardy has been added to his growing family.

Reby Sky posts a picture

Reby Sky posted a cute picture on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She posted a picture with her sons Maxel Hardy and Wolfgang on her Instagram account writing 'The Hardy Boys'. It seems that the groundwork has now been set for the upcoming generation of 'The Hardy Boyz' for a tag team in the WWE.

Matt Hardy kids

Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Sky Hardy already have two sons - Maxel Hardy and Wolfgang. Maxel Hardy, who is aged 4, made his in-ring debut when he was 11 as 'King' Maxel Hardy in Impact Wrestling. Maxel was part of Matt Hardy’s storylines on Impact Wrestling.

Watch King Maxel Hardy makes his in-ring debut

