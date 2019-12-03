Throwback: The Undertaker Challenges Randy Orton Inside The Hell In A Cell At Armageddon

The Undertaker and Randy Orton had a huge rivalry in the year 2005. It all started at Wrestlemania 21 where a young Orton came close to break Taker's undefeated streak at the showpiece event but fell short in the end. A couple of months later, the 'Legend Killer' would RKO the 'Deadman' to cost him his match against JBL and announced that he was officially on Smackdown. The duo along with Randy's father 'Cowboy' Bob Orton would then involve in a fierce rivalry. Things got out of control when Orton exceeded all the limits at a Smackdown event.

When Taker challenged Orton inside the 'Cell'

On December 2, 2005, episode of Smackdown which was held at Cincinnati, Ohio, the Undertaker had cleared the then World Tag Team Champions Kane and the Big Show from the ring after which he was struck by an RKO from Randy Orton. Orton then went on to take a rod from the low-rider and that is when the 'Phenom' sat up, came out of the ring, thrashed the young superstar and just when he was about to chokeslam him, Cowboy Orton attacked Taker from behind. Seizing an opportunity, the former world champion hit him on the head with the rod after which he put the Dead Man in the low-rider and crashed it at the entrance. Both father and son were delighted after they had got rid off the Undertaker.

Orton who emerged victorious over Matt Hardy that night was in for a shock when the lights went off and the Undertaker started playing mind games with him. The young man looked to run through the entrance but lightning struck out of nowhere and the path through which he had planned to escape caught fire. He then attempted to flee from the crowd area but his way was blocked by a casket. In short, Randy Orton had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. The youngest World Heavyweight Champion was panic-stricken. Finally, he came inside the ring, kneeled down and begged the Undertaker for forgiveness. However, Take made it crystal clear that he would show Orton how ruthless he can be when he said ''Hell In A Cell'' as a shell-shocked third-generation superstar put his hands on the head in disbelief.

What happened thereafter?

The Hell In A Cell match between Randy Orton and the Undertaker was scheduled at Armageddon 2005 which was the final pay-per-view of the year. Heading into the contest, Taker played some more mind games with Orton and on the night of the event, defeated the Legend Killer in what was a brutal match to end their rivalry.

