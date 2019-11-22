The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WWE: Matt Hardy Gives Update On WWE Return, Could Feature On RAW, SmackDown Or NXT

WWE News

WWE News: Matt Hardy, who is a former United States Champion, is quite active on social media. Recently, he gave us an update about his return to WWE.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

WWE superstar Matt Hardy was missing from our television screens as he was not part of any WWE segment. However, Matt Hardy (who is a former United States Champion) is quite active on social media. Recently, he gave an update about his return to WWE.

Also Read | WWE: Watch CM Punk Talk About The Day He Knew He Was ‘screwed’

Also Read |  Rey Mysterio Net Worth, Salary, Upcoming Survivor Series Fight Against Brock Lesnar

In 2019, Matt Hardy was not drafted to any of WWE's brands - RAW, NXT or SmackDown. However, Hardy clarified that he is under a contract with the wrestling company while talking to a fan on Twitter. Matt Hardy wrote that he is motivated and working on his grand return to the main roster.

Also Read | WATCH: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s Heart-warming Message To A Sick 3-year-old Fan

Also Read | WWE RAW: Samoa Joe Becomes RAW Commentator, Replaces Dio Maddin

Hardy stated that he is being proactive and showing initiative on where he wants his career to go. He said that he is not waiting for someone else to create something for him as he will decide his own destiny.

Also Read | Watch Ronda Rousey Prepare To Fight Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania

Also Read | WWE Corporate Employee Wins 24/7 Title Against R-Truth, Triple H Tweets

Matt Hardy's recent WWE run

Matt and Jeff Hardy had defeated The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but the Hardy Boys were soon forced to vacate the title as Jeff Hardy suffered an injury in a match against Lars Sullivan. After that, Matt Hardy was part of the 51-man Battle Royal at the WWE Super Showdown.

Also Read | WWE RAW Nov 18 Results: Seth Rollins Defeats Andrade, Heyman Makes A Huge Announcement

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG