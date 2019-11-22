WWE: Matt Hardy Gives Update On WWE Return, Could Feature On RAW, SmackDown Or NXT

WWE superstar Matt Hardy was missing from our television screens as he was not part of any WWE segment. However, Matt Hardy (who is a former United States Champion) is quite active on social media. Recently, he gave an update about his return to WWE.

In 2019, Matt Hardy was not drafted to any of WWE's brands - RAW, NXT or SmackDown. However, Hardy clarified that he is under a contract with the wrestling company while talking to a fan on Twitter. Matt Hardy wrote that he is motivated and working on his grand return to the main roster.

Considering I’m still under @WWE contract, I could be on #RAW, #SmackDown or #NXT at ANY time now. Yes, I am being proactive & showing initiative on where I want my career to go. I’m not waiting on someone else to create something for me, I’M TAKING CONTROL OF MY OWN DESTINY. https://t.co/jMJoWe76aq — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 21, 2019

Hardy stated that he is being proactive and showing initiative on where he wants his career to go. He said that he is not waiting for someone else to create something for him as he will decide his own destiny.

Kinda whack, love you and all but, this is all marketing. You did the same on Monday. No plans to actually perform under those brands you’re just tweeting @ them the day they come on to generate more buzz for you and them. 😒😒😒 — questloves burner acct (@yeetttttttt714) November 21, 2019

Matt Hardy's recent WWE run

Matt and Jeff Hardy had defeated The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but the Hardy Boys were soon forced to vacate the title as Jeff Hardy suffered an injury in a match against Lars Sullivan. After that, Matt Hardy was part of the 51-man Battle Royal at the WWE Super Showdown.

