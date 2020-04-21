Drew McIntyre To Defend His WWE Championship Against Seth Rollins At MITB 2020

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s WWE RAW as he appeared in the ring to talk about Seth Rollins and last week’s event. Drew McIntyre said that he was not surprised when Seth Rollins attacked him last week, even going so far as to say that he expected it. Drew McIntyre then challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank (MITB) 2020.

Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory appeared and interrupted Drew McIntyre. Zelina Vega began slamming the WWE Champion which gave Andrade the opening to attack Drew McIntyre from behind. However, Drew McIntyre got back up and blasted Andrade with the Claymore. Drew McIntyre stood tall, vowing to destroy Angel Garza in the main event.

Also Read l MITB 2020: WWE introduces 'Climb the Corporate Ladder' for traditional Money in the Bank PPV: WWE News

WWE RAW: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Angel Garza

Angel Garza attacked Drew McIntyre before the opening bell after the champion was distracted by Austin Theory. However, 'The Scottish Psychopath' fought back and delivered a series of chops to Garza’s chest. Despite being in a critical situation, Angel Garza kept on targeting Drew McIntyre’s left leg to make him unstable. The WWE Champion recovered, unloaded a series of blows on his opponent and took out Zelina Vega’s team with an incredible plancha. Drew McIntyre then took Angel Garza to the ring and hit him with a Claymore to win the match. He then sent a message to Seth Rollins, vowing to reign supreme all day long.

Also Read l MITB 2020: Rey Mysterio's return date confirmed; will compete at Money in the Bank 2020 qualifiers

Also Read l MITB 2020: Lana vows to become Ms. Money in the Bank and cash in on Becky Lynch: WWE News

Updated MITB 2020 match card after WWE RAW: Matches announced until now

WWE Championship match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Championship match: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match: Tamina Snuka vs Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Apollo Crews vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin or Drew Gulak vs TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Nia Jax v. Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke vs Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs TBA

Also Read l MITB 2020: Lana wants to face Lynch for the Women's WWE Championship