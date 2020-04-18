WWE Introduces 'Climb The Corporate Ladder' For Traditional Money In The Bank PPV

After a historic two-day WrestleMania 36, WWE looks to make further groundbreaking changes to their pay-per-view matches. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the company announced that the Money in the Bank matches will take place from WWE's headquarters from Stamford, Connecticut. WWE announced the new stipulations on the show while branding the new match as 'Climb The Corporate Ladder!'

BREAKING: WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at #MITB!



The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters but the briefcases will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower! https://t.co/iGoIUggwzo pic.twitter.com/TqawawkBXs — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

Also Read | Rey Mysterio's Return Date Confirmed; Will Compete At Money In The Bank 2020 Qualifiers

Money in the Bank matches rechristened as Climb the Corporate Ladder matches

Ditching the traditional in-ring ladder match for the Money in the Bank briefcase, WWE stated, the 'Climb the Corporate Ladder' match will be filmed at the headquarters where the participants will begin the match at the bottom floor of the building known as the Titan Tower. The superstars will have to go through the three subsequent floors before reaching the roof, where the coveted briefcase will be kept. The participants will then have to climb the roof in order to secure the case and thereby the contract to earn a championship match anywhere and at any time over the course of the year.

Also Read | Lana Vows To Become Ms Money In The Bank And Cash In On Becky Lynch

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view match is scheduled for May 10 and several participants for the ladder matches have already been confirmed. Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Dana Brooke have already won their respective qualifying matches. Meanwhile, former world champion Daniel Bryan is the only confirmed participant for the men's Money in the Bank match. Qualifying matches will take place in the coming week.

Also Read | WWE News: Company Slammed By Fans For Overspending On Part-time Stars While Releasing Full-time Talents

Since WWE was forced to air their shows from an empty arena at the Performance Center, the company has frequently ditched the traditional matches to take a unique approach for their matches. WrestleMania 36 is the prime example where two marquee matches were experimented with. The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was hailed by the fans as one of the best matches on the show while the Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was also praised for its unique storytelling.

It'll be interesting to see how WWE moves forward with the 'Climb The Corporate Ladder!' match and if they can pull some more surprises before the big pay-per-view event.

Also Read | WWE News: Finn Balor To Face The Velveteen Dream On The Next Episode Of WWE NXT