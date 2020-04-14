Rey Mysterio's Return Date Confirmed; Will Compete At Money In The Bank 2020 Qualifiers

Before WrestleMania 36, Forbes revealed that WWE had asked Rey Mysterio to stay quarantined at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Rey Mysterio had earlier confirmed the rumours and revealed to Fox Sports MX that he was indeed feeling ‘under the weather’ one day and WWE doctors asked him to stay quarantined at home. Rey Mysterio also confirmed that he showed no signs of coronavirus when the doctors checked him. Mysterio said he didn’t question the WWE doctors and left the WWE Performance Center after talking to other WWE officials.

"DESAFORTUNADAMENTE YO NO PUDE VIAJAR A WRESTLEMANIA, TENÍA SÍNTOMAS DE RESFRIADO" #WWExFOX @reymysterio explicó a @jimenaofficial su estado de salud y por qué no viajó a Orlando @SaturdayWWE



➡https://t.co/0v0rWQR3Fr pic.twitter.com/q7EFy3W8eF — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 5, 2020

Also Read l Rey Mysterio return date: Mysterio gives being 'under the weather' as a reason behind skipping Mania: WWE News

Rey Mysterio return date confirmed

On Monday, after WWE RAW, WWE revealed Rey Mysterio's return date and announced that the masked luchador will participate in the Money in the Bank 2020 qualifiers. In the Money in the Bank 2020 qualifiers next week, Rey Mysterio is scheduled to face former WWE RAW Tag-Team Champion, Buddy Murphy. The next episode of WWE RAW will feature two more Money in the Bank 2020 qualifiers as MVP will face Apollo Crews and Aleister Black will face Austin Theory.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio return date: Rey Mysterio, Dana Brooke quarantined amid coronavirus pandemic: WWE News

Fans will be able to witness the much-awaited return of Rey Mysterio as the masked legend has been out of the WWE ring for weeks. Rey Mysterio was last seen in the WWE ring on March 16, 2020, when he defeated US Champion Andrade. This also finished his storyline with Andrade.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio return date: CM Punk teases WWE return; wants to work with John Cena, Rey Mysterio: WWE News

Money in the Bank 2020

Money in the Bank 2020 is scheduled to take place on May 10, 2020. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but the venue cancelled all shows due to the coronavirus outbreak. WWE is yet to announce any changes for the event.

Also Read l Rey Mysterio return date: Why Rusev was replaced by Rey Mysterio for the Super ShowDown match: WWE News