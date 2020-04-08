Lana Vows To Become Ms. Money In The Bank And Cash In On Becky Lynch

At WrestleMania 36, WWE announced that the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV is scheduled to take place on May 10, 2020, at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. WWE also revealed that there will be two major Money in the Bank matches - a Men’s Money in the Bank match and a Women's Money in the Bank match. According to the Money in the Bank rules, the winner of the match will earn a contract to pin their respective champion anytime, any place to become the new champion.

Lana vows to win the Money in the Bank match

After the announcement, Liv Morgan took to Twitter and claimed that she is going to became Ms Money in the Bank. However, Liv Morgan’s rival Lana slammed her and vowed to win the Women Money in the Bank match. Lana then said that she is going to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Becky Lynch and become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Lana said Becky Lynch should thank her for giving the Royal Rumble 2019 spot to her. Because of that, Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match and went on to become a champion at WrestleMania.

Miss Money in the bank ? 😏😉 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 6, 2020

Nope I am going to be Mrs. Money in the Bank and then I am going to cash in on @BeckyLynchWWE and become the first EVER #Ravishing Women’s Champion! Becky still hasn’t thanked me for giving her MY spot at Royal Rumble 2019! It’s because of ME she main evented & became champion https://t.co/1hw1E2TavF — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 6, 2020

Will Lana compete in the Money in the Bank match?

Lana lost the 2018 Money in the Bank match and didn’t compete in the 2019 match. There is a small chance that she will feature in this year’s Money in the Bank as the women's roster has grown after many WWE NXT stars joined the main roster.

While speaking to a wrestling website before WrestleMania 36, Lana predicted that Becky Lynch is going to defeat Shayna Baszler and retain her championship. “That's the reason why everyone should be thanking me. So, of course, she [Lynch] is going to win because I'm brilliant and I'm the smartest, and I always pick the right people to become successful. So, once again, everyone should thank me.”

