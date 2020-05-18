Michael Jordan Disrespected WWE Star Mark Henry When They First Met During 1996 Olympics

While talking on SiriusXM's Fight Nation channel, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry remembered the first time he met NBA legend Michael Jordan. Mark Henry claimed that Michael Jordan was ‘very disrespectful’ when the two met at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Mark Henry, who was captain of the United States men's Olympic weightlifting team revealed that he was good friends with many players from the men's basketball team including Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and David Robinson.

Mark Henry and Michael Jordan meeting: Michael Jordan disrespected Mark Henry

Mark Henry said that he went to meet Barkley and others at their hotel room one day and that’s when he first met Michael Jordan. Mark Henry said Michael Jordan walked up to him and ‘very disrespectfully’ asked his name. He claimed Michael Jordan was talking to him like he was ‘some kind of peon’. He stated, “Maybe I didn't make the money that you made, maybe I don't sell a billion dollars in shoes. But I'm Mark Henry, and if I wanted to snuff your lights out, I could do it in a heartbeat."

"Michael walks up, it’s not, 'Hey, how you doing guys? What's going on? Where we going, what we doing? Are we gonna play cards?' or nothing. It was, 'Who are you?' I said, 'Who the f--- are you?' And that was the introduction," said Mark Henry.

Mark Henry and Michael Jordan meeting: Michael Jordan apologised to Mark Henry

As the situation between Michael Jordan and Mark Henry grew tense, Charles Barkley interfered and introduced the two. Mark Henry claimed that Michael Jordan later apologised for his behaviour and invited him to the All-Star game and his birthday party. “Went to his birthday party. We shook hands, I congratulated him, 'Hey, happy birthday.' And I never spoke to him again." Mark Henry said though his introduction to Michael Jordan went badly, the two went on to become friends. Mark Henry said that he and Charles Barkley laughed about the incident afterwards.

At the 1996 summer Olympics, Mary Henry placed 14th in weightlifting due to a back injury, while the United States men's basketball team under Charles Barkley’s supervision won the gold.

