What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 9 And 10 Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated finale episodes of Michael Jordan's ten-part docu-series The Last Dance will be released on Sunday, May 17, 9:00 PM EST (Monday, May 18, 6:30 AM IST). Currently, The Last Dance is ESPN's most-viewed documentary and was aired on April 19. The documentary was originally supposed to release in June, but the dates were moved to April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary has been following Jordan's schedule during the 1997-98 season and the finale will conclude the season with the Bulls winning their sixth NBA championship. Here is The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 live streaming information for Netflix.

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?

The Last Dance episodes are available for international fans on Netflix a few hours after their broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA. The episodes are available approximately four hours after the broadcast. Fans in the USA can watch Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately.

THE LAST DANCE IS HERE! Episode 1 and 2 are now streaming! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 20, 2020

What time does The Last Dance air on Netflix?: The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 live streaming

The Last Dance Episode 5 & 6 will coming on Sunday i.e. May 3rd, 2020 and will air at 9:00 PM EST on ESPN. The Netflix broadcast will start after 5 hours of main broadcast i.e. 3:01 AM EST next day.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/Ws7QOqyY7e — Watch The Last Dance Live Stream Reddit (@lastdance_docu) May 1, 2020

Episodes 9 and 10: Monday, May 18, 12:30 PM IST (Netflix)

Michael Jordan The Last Dance broadcast schedule: The Last Dance episode 9 and 10 live streaming

Michael Jordan posted 55 PTS for the @chicagobulls in Game 4 of the 1993 NBA Finals!



The Last Dance continues Sunday, May 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vmaM58AXCV — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2020

Episodes 9 and 10 – Sunday, May 17, 9 PM EST

