Michael Jordan Pizza Poisoning During 1997 Game Vs Utah Jazz Makes Twitter Create Memes

The 9th episode of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance covered one of the most famous moments of Jordan's career – 'The Flu Game' against Utah Jazz. Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to a 90-88 Game 5 victory by scoring 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 1 block while showing flu-like symptoms. However, the NBA legend reportedly had food poisoning from bad pizza.

Twitter reacted to the Michael Jordan pizza Utah story, as they creating memes about the Michael Jordan food poisoning story. Here are some of the Michael Jordan pizza Utah story memes and tweets shared on Twitter.

Michael Jordan pizza Utah Jazz reaction on Twitter

Some people did not believe the Michael Jordan food poisoning story

“Hello this Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls and I would like to order a pizza in my name.” — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 18, 2020

NO ROOM SERVICE.



ONE PLACE OPEN.



5 GUYS DELIVERING ONE PIZZA.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/WkWIQQeGfj — Joshua McGehee (@JCMBrave10) May 18, 2020

Does Vernon Maxwell suspect foul play behind the Michael Jordan pizza story?

I always made it a point to never eat whenever i played in Utah for that very reason Michael. #thelastdance — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) May 18, 2020

Twitter reacts to Michael Jordan food poisoning before the Jazz game

the only time four guys delivering one pizza was acceptable during the 90s. pic.twitter.com/14K65SY5q1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 18, 2020

“Hi yes can we order a pizza? It’s for Michael... I mean it’s not for Michael Jordan. Can I get a pizza that’s definitely for not Michael Jordan?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 18, 2020

“I ate the pizza, all by myself. Nobody else ate the pizza.”



I’ve never felt so connected to Michael Jordan — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) May 18, 2020

Michael Jordan pizza story: Michael Jordan food poisoning story explained by Tim Grover

During Tim Grover's recent episode on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, he discusses the Michael Jordan food poisoning story. He explains how he got a call asking him to come to Jordan's room in the middle of the night. Jordan was apparently lying in a fetal position. Grover was convinced it was food poisoning as 'there were no signs of flu, anything, being sick before that'.

