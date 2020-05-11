Money In The Bank 2020 Grades, Results And All MITB 2020 Winners

Apart from the two entertaining Money in the Bank ladder matches (Men’s, Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match), fans also saw several incredible matches in the recently concluded PPV. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman faced Bray Wyatt, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defended his title against former champion Seth Rollins. Fans saw two more championship matches as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley fought Tamina and The New Day defended their WWE SmackDown Tag-Team title in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party.

Money in the Bank 2020 grades/Money in the Bank 2020 results of major matches

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Asuka and Otis win their respective Money in the Bank 2020 ladder matches

Asuka started strong as she took down her opponents in the beginning. The men, on the other hand, fought in the gym and fought in one elevator. Stephanie McMahon made an appearance as she informed Dana Brooke that the briefcase she found was not the right one. AJ Styles reached the next floor and found a coffin inside a room. Aleister Black pushed AJ Styles into it and locked him in the room. Paul Heyman made an appearance as everyone rushed to the top.

Otis picked up a tray of food and threw it on Heyman’s face. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan then began fighting and entered WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s office. The women reached the terrace and Asuka took down the briefcase to claim victory. AJ Styles then made his way to the ring and started climbing the ladder. As he unhooked the men's briefcase, it fell and Otis caught it to claim the win.

Money in the Bank 2020 grades: A

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Drew McIntyre (c) defeats Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre started strong as he knocked Seth Rollins out of the ring. McIntyre dominated for several minutes, but a vicious kick by Rollins took him down. Seth Rollins started punishing the champion and trapped him in the STF submission hold. Seth Rollins grabbed a steel chair but changed his mind as he got into the ring. The two fought each other for a couple of minutes before McIntyre hit him with the Claymore to retain his title. The two shook hands to end the match, a gesture that was well-received by fans on social media.

Money in the Bank 2020 grades: B

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Braun Strowman (c) defeats Bray Wyatt

Instead of coming out as The Fiend, Bray Wyatt appeared as himself in the match. The match began and Braun Strowman started punishing and laughing at Bray Wyatt. After getting brutalised for a couple of minutes, Bray Wyatt sent Strowman flying into the announce table. He executed Sister Abigail, but the champion kicked out. Braun Strowman put his black sheep mask on and Wyatt rejoiced. It looked like the Monster had rejoined the Wyatt family again, but it tuned out Strowman was just playing mind games with Wyatt. He removed the mask and delivered a powerslam to win the match.

Money in the Bank 2020 grades: B-

Money in the Bank 2020 grades/Money in the Bank 2020 results of other matches

Money in the Bank 2020 results: The New Day (c) defeat The Forgotten Sons, John Morrison & The Miz, and Lucha House Party - Money in the Bank 2020 grades: A-

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Jeff Hardy defeats Cesaro - Money in the Bank 2020 grades: A-

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Bayley (c) defeats Tamina - Money in the Bank 2020 grades: B+

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth - Money in the Bank 2020 grades: C

