Who Won Money In The Bank 2020? Otis, Asuka Cap-off Another Outlandish PPV

WWE's first pay-per-view following the success of WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank 2020, delivered on all fronts with some classic matches to exciting action during the Money in the Bank corporate ladder matches. The main event was the highlight of the show with fans not having the faintest idea of what they were in for during the final period of the PPV. Here's everything to know about the uncharacteristic Money in the Bank matches and most importantly, who won Money in the Bank 2020.
Banking on the success of the Boneyard match and the Firefly Fun House match from WrestleMania 36, WWE once again tried to push the envelope during the Money in the Bank matches. Using the lockdown to full effect, the Men's and Women's traditional ladder matches were ditched for a corporate ladder match at WWE's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The aim being both sets of superstars starting at the bottom floor before finding their way to the roof to grab their respective briefcases.
Both matches began at the same time on the ground floor of the WWE headquarters. While the women began the match in the lobby, the men kicked off the action in HQ gym. Asuka got an initial upper hand after she jumped from a nearby ledge onto her opponents before entering the elevator. Meanwhile, the men used the nearby wights in the gym to their advantage during the initial fight. King Corbin shattered a mirror in the gym with the initial brawl concluding with Otis trapping AJ Styles under a barbell.
WWE used much of the brawl to comedic effect which saw AJ Styles freeze for a moment after reminiscing his WrestleMania match against The Undertaker, Dana Brooke accidentally grabbing a briefcase full of cash and an unexpected food fight among all wrestlers and some employees. The matches also featured cameos from WWE chairman and Vince and his daughter Stephanie McMahon, Brother Love, Paul Heyman, John Laurinaitis and Doink.
The final stages of the match saw, Asuka avoiding Nia Jax and Lacey Evans before herself climbing up the ladder. Corbin surprisingly tried to stop Asuka from winning but was kicked down by the latter. Asuka used the opportunity to grab her briefcase for the win.
On the other end, Corbin threw Alastair Black off the ledge but was himself taken out by an interfering Elias and his guitar. AJ Styles grabbed the briefcase and looked like walking away with the big prize, instead, he dropped it on Otis, who won the match for an unexpected finish to the PPV.
Apart from the outlandish main event, the PPV also featured two of the best matches from a wrestling standpoint. Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship was arguably the best of the night with competitors delivering a good performance and storytelling throughout the proceedings. The Scottish wrestler unsurprisingly prevailed in his first title defence and even shared a moment of respect with the former WWE champion. On the other hand, Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman was another good match where Strowman and Wyatt both momentarily relive their former personas of being members of the Wyatt Family. Eventually, it all proved a hoax as Strowman just tricked his former mentor to pick up the win. The feud seems far from over and The Fiend might soon have a say.
