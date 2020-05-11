Money In The Bank 2020 Highlights And Results: Otis Shocks WWE Universe To Win MITB 2020

WWE's first pay-per-view post the WrestleMania season took place on Sunday, May 10, 2020 and delivered yet another eccentric show for the fans. The Money in the Bank 2020 saw the company continue its latest trend to pull-off non-traditional matches by hosting the Money in the Bank ladder match from its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. While the regular matches took place from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the main event was complete helter-skelter at the WWE HQ. Here's the Money in the Bank 2020 highlights and some key moments from the PPV.

Money in the Bank 2020 highlights: Braun Strowman beat Bray Wyatt to retain the Universal Championship

Braun Strowman faced his former Wyatt Family leader Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. A decent match where Strowman momentarily brought back his 'Black Sheep' persona only to turn on Wyatt to finish him off with a running power slam. An expected finish, but the feud seems far from over as The Fiend might respond to the manner of his alter-ego's loss to Strowman.

Money in the Bank 2020 highlights: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins to retain the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins worked a fantastic match which could have easily been the main event of the PPV. Despite a lack of crowd (courtesy of the lockdown), both superstars delivered some fine storytelling and fast-paced action throughout the bout. McIntyre kicked out of a Curb Stomp before finishing Rollins with a Claymore Kick for the pin. After the match ended, Drew McIntyre and a battered Seth Rollins shared a moment of respect to cap-off their bout in style.

Money in the Bank 2020 highlights: Money in the Bank Ladder match; Otis & Asuka win

Both matches began at the same time on the ground floor of the WWE headquarters, with the women starting in the lobby and the men kicking it off in the gym. Much of the match was chaotic as the superstars fought each other at several places in the WWE HQ. The matches also featured cameos from WWE chairman and Vince and his daughter Stephanie McMahon, Brother Love, Paul Heyman, John Laurinaitis and Doink. Eventually, Asuka and Otis came out top as the winners of their respective matches to bring the PPV to close.

Money in the Bank 2020 highlights and results

Jeff Hardy beat Cesaro by pinfall

The New Day defeated The Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party, and The Miz and John Morrison by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Bobby Lashley beat R-Truth by pinfall

Bayley beat Tamina by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Braun Strowman beat Bray Wyatt by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins by pinfall to retain the WWE Championship

Asuka beat Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Carmella win the Women's Money in the Bank match

Otis beat Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, King Corbin and AJ Styles to win the Men's Money in the Bank match

