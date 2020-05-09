Jeff Hardy Returns To WWE SmackDown, Starts A Feud With Former WWE Champion Sheamus

After being away from WWE action for months due to injury, Jeff Hardy finally returned on this week’s WWE SmackDown and started a storyline with a former WWE Champion. Jeff Hardy entered the WWE SmackDown ring, where he was welcomed and interviewed by Renee Young. During the interview, Jeff Hardy talked about the highs and lows of his career and revealed that he’s ready for in-ring action.

As Jeff Hardy was urging fans to support him in his "one more good run," Sheamus was shown backstage mocking his promo. Jeff Hardy then called out Sheamus and 'The Celtic Warrior' appeared. Sheamus said that Jeff Hardy should give up as he doesn’t have what it takes anymore. Sheamus said he used to respect Jeff Hardy in the past and he still likes him. However, Sheamus looked at the camera and told fans that the old Jeff Hardy is not coming back.

After that, Sheamus looked at Jeff Hardy and said that it’s time to put out Hardy's flame. He ran towards Jeff Hardy and tried to attack him, but The Charismatic Enigma pushed back. Jeff Hardy hit Sheamus with Whisper in the Wind followed by The Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb to end the segment. This segment confirmed the rumours that the Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus storyline has begun.

Fans react to seeing the high-flying Jeff Hardy back in the WWE ring

Sheamus V Jeff Hardy is such a great rivalry. I dont want any of them to lose though. Sheamus seems to just be Jeff's first win. I hope he stays dominant after this. #SmackDown — Logan (@Logan_Liam_) May 9, 2020

Sheamus & Jeff Hardy build is great, looking forward to that. Ladies heat is bubbling nicely and Bayley & Sasha are doing a great job. Multi tag match was great fun. Looking forward to to #MITB now. — Clinton Davey (@ClintonDavey) May 9, 2020

