When Dean Ambrose Cashed In On Rollins To Become The WWE Heavyweight Champion At MITB 2016

On November 4, 2015, Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to injury. However, he returned a year later in May and attacked champion Roman Reigns at the Extreme Rules PPV. Rollins received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans and a week later was granted a title match against Reigns at Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose qualified for the Men’s Money in the Bank’s Ladder match and vowed to both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins that he was going to take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Before Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns faced each other for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Title in the main event, they were given the news that Dean Ambrose had won the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. They were told that Dean Ambrose earned the contract to cash in on the WWE Heavyweight Champion. Both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were concerned, but they went into the ring to face each other.

The match started and Roman Reigns executed two Superman Punches, but Seth Rollins kicked out both times. Roman Reigns then tried to deliver a spear, but Seth Rollins moved and 'The Big Dog' collided with the barricade. Seth Rollins picked up Reigns and tried to finish the match with a Pedigree, but the champion recovered and responded with a Spear. In the second half of the match, Roman Reigns attempted to deliver another Spear, but Seth Rollins countered with a Pedigree for a near-fall. Seth Rollins executed a second Pedigree to win the match and become the WWE Heavyweight Champion.

Dean Ambrose cashes in on Seth Rollins to become the new WWE Heavyweight Champion

After Seth Rollins became the WWE Heavyweight Champion, Dean Ambrose's entrance theme began to play. Seth Rollins started looking at the ramp and got ready to fight, but Dean Ambrose appeared from behind and attacked Rollins with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Dean Ambrose then cashed in his contract and delivered Dirty Deeds on Seth Rollins to become the new WWE Heavyweight Champion.

