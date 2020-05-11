Money In The Bank 2020 Review: Analysis Of WWE's Outlandish MITB 2020 Event

The last few WWE RAW and SmackDown episodes leading up to Money in the Bank (MITB) were not quite well received by the WWE faithful as they made their displeasure known on social media. While this led to fans holding on to their optimism for Money in the Bank by a thread, WWE showed that when it comes to PPVs, there are few promotions who can put on a better show. The night was filled with surprises and some incredible matches. MITB 2020 ended some old storylines and started some new ones in typical WWE fashion. Few feuds even reached their next chapter and could become more intriguing in the future. Here’s a detailed analysis of all the MITB 2020 matches.

Money in the Bank 2020 review: Reviews of all the MITB 2020 matches

Money in the Bank 2020 review: Kick-off match - Jeff Hardy defeats Cesaro

After returning from injury, Jeff Hardy surprised the WWE universe by defeating The Swiss Superman, Cesaro. He was able to keep up with Cesaro and was also able to execute his signature high-flying moves. The match was short, but Cesaro and Jeff Hardy kept fans at home entertained.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 8.5/10

Money in the Bank 2020 review: Asuka and Otis win their respective Money in the Bank 2020 ladder matches

The Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank 2020 ladder match commenced together and ended with Asuka and Otis winning. The match was entertaining to watch as fans saw many surprise cameos from a number of WWE staff including WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The segment threw up a number of surprises and was loved by fans and as WWE successfully built up intrigue for Asuka and Otis’ upcoming storylines.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 9/10

Money in the Bank 2020 review: WWE Universal Championship - Braun Strowman (c) defeats Bray Wyatt

Though some were not happy with The Fiend not showing up during the MITB match, many claimed it was a smart move from WWE. Fans stated that WWE should save The Fiend for major PPVs like SummerSlam. Though the match had a lot to build-up, the fight itself was anything but incredible. There was less fighting and more mind games by the WWE Universal Champion. In the end, Braun Strowman won the match and retained his title.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 8/10

Money in the Bank 2020 review: WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (c) defeats Seth Rollins

The first half of the match was filled with the duo trash-talking each other, but the second half saw Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre deliver as promised in the build-up. The match ended with McIntyre winning the match and the duo shaking hands. Fans were seemingly happy to see Seth Rollins acknowledging Drew McIntyre as his equal.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 8.5/10

Money in the Bank 2020 review: WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship - Bayley (c) defeats Tamina

This match was short, but it told an impressive story. Bayley turned out to be a great antagonist who received huge help from her partner, Sasha Banks. Every time Tamina was about to fight back, Banks would interfere and save the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. In the end, Bayley’s plan worked and she won the match.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 8.5/10

Money in the Bank 2020 review: WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match) - The New Day (c) defeats The Miz and John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party

A contender for match of the night, the tag team kerfuffle had everything from high-flying moves to powerhouse clashes. The match was fun from start to finish and all four teams delivered on their promise. However, in the end, the champions retained their titles to continue their reign in the WWE Tag-Team division.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 9/10

Money in the Bank 2020 review: Singles match - Bobby Lashley defeats R-Truth

If the Fatal 4-Way was a contender for match of the night, Bobby Lashley vs R-Truth was a contender for dud of the night. The match was short as it lasted mere minutes. The match portrayed Bobby Lashley as the monster who destroyed R-Truth. The bout also teased an alliance between MVP and Lashley.

Money in the Bank 2020 review ratings: 7/10

