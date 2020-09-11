Nia Jax Calls Out WWE Publicly For 'sending Out Wrong Message' With FaceTune

WWE Women's Tag Team champion Nia Jax is not happy with the company overdoing Facetune to enhance the beauty of female superstars. The 36-year-old slammed WWE on social media, calling them out for tweaking one of her own photos a little too much. Recently, the company released a photo of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with their newly-won WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after their victory over Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE Payback. Jax took to Instagram to express her displeasure with the company smoothening her facial features and removing a clearly visible 'zit' from her chin area.

Nia Jax calls out WWE on Instagram

Jax posted the original version of the image alongside WWE's edited picture with the caption: "I get that Facetune is a "thing" now, but I'm not a big fan. I wear enough makeup and have great hair installed to pick up where I lack in looks, Facetune is a bit much. Yes, in my untouched pic you can see a big zit on my chin, whatevs (whatever)."

Jax further wrote that she has asked the company to replace her Facetuned picture with the untouched one, citing she is not happy with the message it sends.

Nia Jax publicly calling out WWE has received a positive reception from fans and fellow WWE superstars on social media. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson responded to her post in the comment section with: "So much yes!!" Current WWE superstar Zelina Vega also lauded Jax writing, "You’re incredibly beautiful, mama, no face tune needed."

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler paired up in an unlikely fashion just a week before the Payback pay-per-view. Initially appearing at the opposite ends of the spectrum, the duo put their differences aside to beat The Golden Role Models for the tag team titles.

During a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, Shayna Baszler revealed how the two superstars were able to form a cohesive unit to take down the heel duo of Bayley and Sasha Banks. Baszler even went on to predict a long reign for the champs, stating it would extremely difficult to find a team in the current roster that can take both of them out. "You're going to be hard-pressed to find a team that can do what needs to be done to take both of us out. It's impossible. So, I think you're going to see a long, long reign. These titles are going to be looked as a defining era; it's going to be the Shayna/Nia era," Baszler said.

Nia and Shayna will defend their titles against the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), who became the No. 1 contender for the tag titles after beating The IIconics on the August 31 episode of WWE RAW.

