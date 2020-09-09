AJ Styles Leaves Door Open For Opportunity To Retire WWE Legend Triple H

During a live show in Japan last year, Triple H joined AJ Styles and The OC to take down Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe in a Tag-Team match. While reminiscing about the same on his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles opened up about an idea he had pitched to WWE officials which was later shot down by the CEO Vince McMahon. AJ Styles stated that he wanted to retire Triple H in 2019, but the idea was scrapped. Various reports claim that Triple H was not ready to retire last year, which is why a match between him and AJ Styles never took place. However, AJ Styles claims that he’s still open to face Triple H in his last outing.

“Should I throw it out there and send it out there that I'd be his last match. I would love to do that. I'll let him know I'd do that with him,” AJ Styles had told officials.

Triple H is one of the few WWE legends AJ Styles has not faced in a singles match. Previously, The Phenomenal One has worked with superstars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and others. Most recently, AJ Styles faced The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker buried AJ Styles that night and walked away with the win. Almost a month later, Undertaker announced his retirement, praising AJ Styles in the same breath. The Dead-Man claimed that his last match against AJ Styles was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career.

Triple H talks about his in-ring retirement

Triple H, on the other hand, is currently focusing on developing WWE NXT while doing other backstage and corporate work. A couple of days ago, while talking on the Bill Simmons Podcast, The Hall of Famer claimed that he unofficially retired after he lost to Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 but he will not make it official until the moment is right. Triple H said that he likes doing the backstage work and feels satisfied to see new superstars succeed in the promotion.

“The thing for me that's good is I'm so transitioned over and satisfied with the other aspects of my career and my life and everything else, I get as much fun and excitement out of watching others do it and succeed at it,” Triple H said on the pod.

