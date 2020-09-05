Bayley Thrashes Sasha Banks After The Two Fail To Defeat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

This week’s WWE SmackDown marked the start of the much-awaited Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud as the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion attacked her former partner with chairs, steel steps and a host of weapons, severely injuring Banks in the process. The assault took place after Sasha Banks and Bayley failed to win back their WWE Women’s Tag-Team title from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. After the incident, Banks was taken to a local medical facility where she’s currently being treated. WWE claims The Boss severely injured her knee during the Tag-Team match and her neck was damaged by Bayley afterwards.

Fans loved the segment between the two superstars with many saying on Twitter that they can’t wait to see what WWE does with the Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud. According to various reports, Sasha Banks could take a couple of weeks off before making her return and going after Bayley and her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Fans speculate that two could face each other at next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania where Banks will come out on top.

WWE SmackDown results: Baszler and Jax defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks sought to win back their Women’s Tag Team Championships when they challenged Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to a rematch. The champion dominated the match from the start as Nia Jax went on to take down the challengers with a powerslam. However, Bayley soon fought back and helped Banks take down Jax with a stunner/powerbomb combo. Sasha Banks then hit Shayna Baszler with a running knee but failed to do the same again as Baszler moved, forcing Banks to crash into the ring post.

Shayna Baszler then started targeting Sasha Banks’ knee and came close to trapping her in the Muta Lock but Bayley appeared and delivered a Bayley-to-Belly to Shayna Baszler. The challengers took over for a couple of minutes before Nia Jax entered the ring and grounded them with a crossbody. She then pinned both challengers to secure the win.

WWE SmackDown results: Bayley attacks Sasha Banks

After the match, the medical staff appeared to check on Sasha Banks but The Boss yelled at them and asked them to leave. Bayley then turned on Banks, absolutely destroying her by throwing her into the ring post, ring steps and all over the ring. Bayley kept targeting Bank’s already-injured knee while yelling at her former partner. In the end, Bayley wrapped a chair around Banks’ head and neck and went on to deliver a stomp from the second rope before walking out.

Image credits: WWE.com