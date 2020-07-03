WWE Divas Nikki And Brie Bella Give Fans An Update After Their Mother's Brain Surgery

Former WWE wrestlers and celebrity twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are currently pregnant and both of them are expecting their newborns in the coming months. However, Nikki Bell and Brie Bella had to make a trip to the hospital this week for a reason unrelated to their pregnancies. Their mother had to undergo brain surgery this week and Brie Bella notified her fans about the incident on Instagram and stated that her mother Kathy Laurinaitis had to undergo brain surgery in order to treat facial paralysis. However, the surgery is reported to have been successful and the WWE superstar’s mother is currently out of danger.

WWE news: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella give an update regarding their mother’s brain surgery

The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) took to their social media handles and gave the fans an update regarding their mother’s brain surgery throughout the week. As per reports, Kathy Laurinaitis had a successful surgery and she will be discharged from the hospital after a few more days in the ICU under observation. Not only did Nikki Bella inform her fans about the whole incident, but she also thanked them for the love and support.

“Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. ❤️✨ Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!” wrote Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were considered to be two of the biggest superstars in WWE back in the day. However, the inconsistency in their storylines overshadowed their global stardom. Currently, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are inactive in the WWE storyline. However, they still manage to interact with fans and keep themselves relevant in the WWE universe with their special programme, ‘Total Bellas’.

