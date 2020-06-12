Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby, WWE Superstars React

On the season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev revealed that they are having a boy. The baby Chigvintsev boy is due in August this year. The couple threw a big gender reveal party which was attended by their close friends and family members. However, Nikki Bella’s twin sister Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan, who are also due with a baby in August didn’t attend the reveal party. The pair wants the gender of their child and Nikki Bella’s child to be a surprise until the big day.

Bella twins gender reveal: WWE superstars react to the reveal

Ahhhhhhh so so so excited for you both!! https://t.co/GIlbUGHvZ7 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 12, 2020

Bella twins gender reveal: Why Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan didn’t attend the gender reveal party

On the penultimate episode of Total Bellas, fans saw Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talk about the gender reveal party. Daniel Bryan reminded her wife that they promised each other that when they have a second child they won’t keep a reveal party and ‘get surprised later’. Brie Bella said that she remembers their conversation, but the fact that Nikki Bella is pregnant at the same time as her is an incredible thing, and she’s thinking about the reveal party again and again.

“I’m pregnant with my twin sister, this is something we can have fun together with. When can we ever find out together like this? We can plan together, go shopping together, when we both know our genders.”

Daniel Bryan later said that Nikki Bella’s influence over Brie is one of his ‘big problems’. “One of my big problems in life is Nicole has more influence on Brie than I do,” said Daniel Bryan. “You and I have spoken for hours about how we want a surprise and it takes 5 minutes of Nicole saying, ‘Hey, we can hit pinatas together', sold,’” he added. After seeing her husband upset, Brie Bella decided to not to keep a gender reveal party for their second child and not to attend Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s party. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella got married in 2014 and three years later in May 2017, they had their first child - a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson.

